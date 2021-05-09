Is Line of Duty new tonight on BBC One? More season 7 hopes







Is Line of Duty new tonight on BBC One? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that subject — but then also a look to the future.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is kick off this piece with some rather-unfortunate news: After all, there is no new episode of the crime drama on the air tonight. What gives with that? There’s no real controversy at the heart of the show’s absence. Instead, it’s largely a reminder of the fact that last week was the pivotal season 6 finale. We had some potential answers on H a.k.a. The Fourth Man, but we still have a hard time believing them to be 100% accurate. It does feel like there is more of this story lingering out there, though it’s hard to know for sure when new episodes could air.

Technically, the BBC has yet to renew Line of Duty for additional episodes, though it does feel almost inevitable that it will happen at this point. We are talking here about one of the biggest shows in Great Britain of the last decade, and it does feel like the audience is only getting more and more enthused. We still believe that there will be at least one more season, but it could take some time to come to fruition. Even before the global health crisis shut down production, it wasn’t as though there was a new season of Line of Duty year after year. Sometimes, there are a few little breaks in the action.

Because we’re aware of how time breeds good things in the Line of Duty world, it’s okay to wait a while. Let’s just hope that Jed Mercurio is off somewhere writing in the best possible ideas for what the future of the series could be.

Do you want to see a Line of Duty season 7 happen on BBC One?

