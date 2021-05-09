Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: Is it coming any day now?







If you are like us, then you’re probably wondering in your mind right now what’s happening with Yellowstone season 4. Is some premiere-date news coming sooner rather than later?

Here’s what makes this situation so interesting: At this time last year, we already knew the season 3 premiere date! So why not share that now, especially when the entire season is already filmed?

We don’t think you should take this delay in announcing it as any sign that Yellowstone season 4 will be pushed back — it theoretically could, but there is still a ton of time left to market the season. This is the Paramount Network’s biggest show, and they may just be figuring out the perfect rollout. There are a few different things to take into consideration this time, whether it be potential Olympics competition or what footage they want to include in a trailer.

At present, we absolutely know that this season of Yellowstone is one of the hardest for them to market. Think about it like this: The cliffhanger at the end of season 3 made it so that the lives of MANY different characters were in jeopardy. It’s not altogether clear at the moment whether Beth, Kayce, or John Dutton are still alive! If you show too much in a trailer, then you run a major risk of giving too much away. However, if you don’t show enough, then you put yourself in a position where nobody knows how to get excited.

Rest assured, though, that we think some more news on Yellowstone season 4 will start to emerge over the next few weeks.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

