This Is Us season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Toby’s dad returns!







If you want another reason to be excited about This Is Us season 5 episode 14 airing on NBC this Tuesday, here it is: The return of Toby's father!

The more that we keep hearing about “The Music and the Mirror,” the more it feels like the significant others of the big three are going to be the focus. For example, Madison will be entrenched in wedding planning, we’ll get an update on Beth’s career as a ballet teacher, and we now know more about Toby’s upcoming arc. This is the first time in a few years we’ve seen Dan Lauria on the show — so why is he back now?

There’s a chance that this appearance is ultimately nothing more than Toby’s dad showing up for the sake of showing up. Remember that there was a health crisis within the world of this show, just as there was in life. It’s possible that Toby just hasn’t seen his dad in a long time.

Of course, it’s also very well possible that these two guys could have a few different things to talk about as Toby tries to figure out what’s next for him professionally. Remember that he’s been struggling for a little while in order to find his next career, and he could be looking towards his father at this point for something. As for what exactly that is, we’ll have to wait and see — but we could have a more substantial Toby story here than the remainder of the season.

