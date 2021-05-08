NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16 video: Deeks, Kensi help Sienna







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 16 is airing in just over 24 hours — do you want to get a good sense of what’s ahead?

In the sneak peek below, you can get a partial sense of it as Deeks and Kensi both work together in order to help Sienna Marchione. So what do we know about her in advance? It starts with the fact that she is an engineer, someone who worked on military-grade technology and is the only survivor of a recent heist. She wants nothing more than to serve her country, but was unable to do so in many capacities due to her being Deaf.

Sienna wants nothing more than to be a hero but here’s the twist: She already is. We imagine that this episode will allow her to realize that even more with the help of Deeks and Kensi. We foresee this being a pretty emotional episode, but also an action-packed one as the three work together in order to ensure that nothing happens to this technology.

We also just think that this episode is important for viewers at home. One of the things that NCIS: Los Angeles often succeeds at is finding a way to show heroes in every single form. Saving the day isn’t always about being the fastest or the strongest; sometimes, it’s about being the smartest or the most creative. The employees of this office come from all different backgrounds and each have their own unique skill set. Sienna adds to this and from what we’ve seen of her so far, she feels like the sort of character we’d love to see more of down the road. As for whether or not that happens, we’ll just have to see where things go this weekend.

