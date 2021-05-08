The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 promo: Will Townsend kill Liz?







Are you ready for The Blacklist season 8 episode 17? There’s a new episode coming onto NBC next week … and it’s gonna be nuts. It has to be when you consider some of the high stakes here.

If you need a quest refresher, here you go: Townsend kidnapped Ivan Stepanov at the end of the episode. You otherwise know Ivan as Reddington’s long-mysterious Friend from the East, and he is someone who he has been working for decades with. Their endgame is mysterious, but we’re inching closer and closer to whatever it is.

The promo below, though, suggests that the endgame may not be exactly what anyone thinks. After all, you get a good sense in here that Townsend could kill Liz in the event Ivan talks. That’s at least per Reddington, who goes to the Task Force asking for their help. We know that he cares more about Liz than anything, and that may be why he’s suddenly willing to expose his relationship with a Russian agent. He understands that this is very-much risky, but it could be his only path forward.

Is this the episode where all of the secrets are going to be revealed? Probably not, but it could at least be the one where we understand Reddington and Ivan’s relationship further. We know that the latter is a smart, shrewd man, but that doesn’t mean that he will hold up well against torture. That’s one of the things you are left to wonder about, at least through this episode.

