Saturday Night Live preview: Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus expectations







This weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live is right around the corner, and there is already a great deal of hype around it! Why is that? Think along the lines of Elon Musk being present as host.

The billionaire Tesla innovator is by far one of the more controversial hosts that we’ve seen on the show in years — probably the most controversial in general since Donald Trump. Yet, we actually don’t think that he will be all that controversial a host. Save for maybe a shout-out to Dogecoin or one of the projects that Musk is working on, it’d honestly be surprised if this show veers too far out of control. SNL is far out of Elon’s wheelhouse, and we think he’ll do his part to mostly rely on some of the cast. He’s not an actor, and this is almost like a professional athlete coming on the show. The closest thing to experience he has doing something like this is hosting conferences — he knows how to get a reaction out of people. That’s probably his biggest comedy-related skill set at the moment.

So why did SNL choose to go so far out of left field with this choice? It’s a simple answer: Ratings. The show doesn’t have the same headline-generating ability it had during the Trump presidency and with that, they’re deciding to make more waves with their selection of hosts. They can get almost anyone they want to stand in front of Studio 8H, and Musk is one of those people who is always in the headlines.

One of the biggest things that Musk has going to him, aside from name recognition, is Miley Cyrus. She’s the musical guest in the episode and beyond just that, she’s hosted before. She will know how to bring a lot of the comedy out of just about any situation.

