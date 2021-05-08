Theo James leaving Sanditon, will not return for season 2, season 3







Yesterday, there was some glorious news that came out from the world of Sanditon — the series is coming back for a season 2 AND season 3!

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news comes into play. In a new post on Twitter today, actor Theo James confirmed that he will not be coming back in the role of Sidney Parker. Why is that? In a statement, the actor proclaimed that he is already satisfied with the character’s journey and with that in mind, there is no immediate need for him to return.

So what is the series going to do moving forward? As you would expect, the producers are going to be keeping that under wraps for a good while! Our hope is that over the weeks ahead, there will be an opportunity to learn a little bit more about their future plans — we’re confident that there will be more romance, and it could come from a surprising source.

Because the dramatic two-season pickup was just announced, we have to imagine that we’ll be waiting a good while to see new episodes. At the moment, we’ll consider ourselves lucky if we get to see a second season in 2022! More casting information should be forthcoming, and we’re optimistic that there are a lot of other familiar faces who will show up in some shape or form.

As sad as it is to lose James, we’re still overall thrilled that Sanditon is coming back. We know that this is a show that a lot of people were hoping to see more of for a rather long time and now, the opportunity is going to be here to make that happen. Let’s hope that it lives up to more than a year’s worth of anticipation.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Sanditon right now

Are you sad to hear that Theo James is leaving Sanditon, especially right after the renewal news?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! After you do just that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: PBS.)

#SanditonPBS will return w/ seasons 2 & 3 and continue Charlotte’s journey through life & love. While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance & adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store… 💕 pic.twitter.com/8ioma0RbwF — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) May 7, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







