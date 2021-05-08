Shrill season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? The latest







Following today’s premiere, will there be a Shrill season 4 renewal at Hulu? Or, can you expect the series to be canceled instead? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to break down within this piece.

In a lot of ways, the picture above is a dead giveaway: There isn’t another season coming. The Aidy Bryant series is ending with season 3, and this was planned out long in advance. The advantage that comes with knowing this far in advance is that the cast and crew can plan for it. The story will have a more complete feel, even though there will absolutely be a lot of people who wish it stuck around for a little bit longer.

We’re quite grateful that a show like Shrill managed to find its footing in the first place here. Consider how busy Bryant is with her regular job on Saturday Night Live, and how difficult it must have been filming season 3 amidst a global health crisis. Rather than rooting for another season of this right now, our hope instead is that she is going to find some other project that will give her an opportunity to shine.

As for what the future holds for Aidy over on SNL, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see her around for at least a little while longer. Her future beyond this season is not entirely clear, but that’s something we should learn a little bit more about over the next few weeks.

If you hadn’t had a chance to take a look at Shrill as of yet, we highly suggest you do so! This show has a lot of heart, and of course a lot of humor. It’s going to be sad to see it go off into the TV sunset following this season.

Are you sad that there isn’t going to be a Shrill season 4 on Hulu down the road?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







