Grey’s Anatomy: Is there a case for a Jackson, April spin-off now?







In the event that you haven’t heard the news as of yet, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will be saying goodbye to Jesse Williams as Jackson next week. It’s a tough loss, but is there a reason to hope for something more in the future?

If nothing else, we do think that the show has rather quietly set the stage for an awesome spin-off. We haven’t heard anything about it actually being in development, but it’s an interesting idea to think about.

For more Grey’s Anatomy video coverage right now, watch our take on Jackson’s departure below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other discussion all about the series.

During last night’s episode, it was revealed that Jackson is going to head off to Boston to lead the foundation, a place where he thinks he can truly work to enact change in the medical field. That includes supporting people from difficult backgrounds, eliminating prejudice, and trying to destroy roadblocks that hurt patients time and time again. He’s in a spot now where he can take on the system in a way he never could as a mere doctor, and there is something truly interesting about that concept … especially with April alongside him. The closest thing we have to this is New Amsterdam, and that’s a show only about one hospital. Think about what happens if you were to expand that idea a little bit outward. It’s one of the more natural spin-offs from this world you could cultivate, and you have two beloved characters who could be the stars.

Unfortunately, we don’t get a sense that there is anything in the works at the moment. It seems like Williams has some other projects lined up in the future, while Sarah Drew has a role over on Cruel Summer. We’d love for the two to at least make another appearance on Grey’s Anatomy before the series wraps up, but there is no clear timetable as to when that will be. We just know that a spin-off here would be very captivating to watch, especially since you’ll have a chance to see some of these familiar faces in a new and exciting light.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

Do you want to see a Jackson – April Grey’s Anatomy spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







