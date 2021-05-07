Jupiter’s Legacy season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s premiere, will there be a Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 at Netflix? Is that something to have high hopes for? As you would imagine, we’ve got a good bit of stuff to discuss within this piece!

Let’s go ahead and kick things off with the following: For now, there is no official word on a season 2 for the superhero saga. There’s a perfectly good chance that it could still happen, but that’s not something we will know about for a good while. There are a lot of different factors that go into play here, whether it be total viewership, budget, and also what the potential next chapter for the story could be.

Speaking in a new interview on this subject to Deadline, here is some of what creator Mark Millar had to say on the subject:

“Season 2 is up to the audience. We don’t want to get too cocky. All I see is we’re going into this incredibly bullish. We feel great about it. I’ve watched, even over [the pandemic], I sat in edits every day pretty much and I never tire of it. So, fingers crossed people love it as much as we do.”

Clearly, there’s a lot of enthusiasm around the idea of doing more, and we definitely think that Netflix would like to make this happen. They don’t have the same sort of dominant superhero franchises that they did when they were collaborating with Marvel on Daredevil and the like. We also think that they’re trying to come up with a response to The Boys, which proved to be an enormous hit from the moment that it first arrived on Amazon. This could be the show for them — the fact that it’s been trending on social media for most of the day is encouraging.

In the end, let’s just take a wait-and-see approach; we should know more about a Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 over the course of the summer.

Do you want to see a Jupiter's Legacy season 2 renewal happen?

