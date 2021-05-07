Magnum PI season 4 premiere date hopes for Jay Hernandez, cast







Following tonight’s season 3 finale, are you curious to learn the Magnum PI season 4 premiere date? Is the show for sure coming back?

We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, so let’s kick things off by getting the good news out of the way: There will be more new episodes coming to CBS down the road! The network made the announcement a little bit earlier in the spring, and that means you don’t have to worry about a lack of resolution to any story thread presented tonight.

With that, let’s now move over to the NEXT order of business: Trying to identify precisely when the show is going to be coming back. While CBS has not announced a premiere date of yet, signs point to it airing once more in the fall. This is something that will probably be confirmed later this month at the annual upfront/schedule release, with a specific date coming out a little bit later in the summer.

One thing that we are definitely hoping to see is Magnum PI starting up in either late September/early October. Things were obviously a little bit different this go-around due to the global health crisis, which significantly delayed the start of production. If we’re lucky, this season will feel a little more traditional with there being somewhere between 18 and 22 episodes.

Story-wise, we just hope for more fun, more action, and an opportunity to explore the relationship between Magnum and Higgins a little bit more. We just have to wait and see if that actually does come to pass or not. There could also be an opportunity for this show to cross over with newcomer NCIS: Hawaii, though it’s far too early to know if that’s going to happen or not.

