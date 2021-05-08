The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 spoilers: The ‘Ivan Stepanov’ hour







Next week on The Blacklist, prepare yourself for season 8 episode 17 — odds are, this one is going to be intriguing. How can it not be based on how tonight ended?

As so many of you just saw from the ending of “Nicholas Obenrader,” Reddington’s “Friend from the East” has been captured! Through most of this season, we’ve gotten a pretty clear sense of how important and dangerous this man is.

Want to watch our most-recent The Blacklist episode review? Then be sure to take a look at that below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews, theories, and all sorts of other good stuff on the future.

Oh, and we also know this: His name is Ivan Stepanov, which just so happens to also be the title character for the next new episode. Below, The Blacklist season 8 episode 17 synopsis has some more information as to what lies ahead:

05/14/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs, while Liz and Townsend conduct an interrogation. TV-14

Can Reddington rescue him, and how “friendly” really are they? That’s long been a key question. They’ve clearly been working on something together for the past thirty years, though it is not altogether clear what that something is as of yet. Our hope is that it’s not quite what it seems, since we refuse to accept the possibility of Raymond Reddington being some sort of secret Russian agent. It’s far more interesting if he’s a double-agent or something to that degree working towards an important end.

Based on the aforementioned synopsis, it’s fair to guess that Liz will be working with Townsend in his interrogation, which certainly isn’t good news for Ivan. Yet, we have a hard time thinking that this guy is going to be easy to break. He’s been acting within this world for a LONG time and with that in mind, he’s not going to be an easy metaphorical nut to crack.

What do you want to see coming up on The Blacklist season 8 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to also come back to get some further updates. (Photo: NBC.)

