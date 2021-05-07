Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 11 episode 14 expectations







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to dive into season 11 episode 14? We know that there may have been a LOT of hiatuses as of late. With that in mind, this question is almost always valid.

Now, of course, comes the time where we are able to hand down the good news: You will have an episode in a matter of hours! “The New You” looks to be a pretty compelling hour, and it’s also significant based on what it represents. While it is not the penultimate episode of the season, it’s airing on the penultimate week. On May 14 you’re going to have an epic two-hour finale event, one that features the return of Joe Hill and a storyline that hopefully will be worth waiting for.

For now, though, let’s focus on the present. That begins by sharing the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 synopsis, which has a few more details all about what’s coming:

“The New You” – Frank and the Deputy Commisioner of Press Information, Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara), quarrel when Garrett refuses to walk back a quote he provided to a local newspaper. Also, Danny and Baez discover a connection to a feud between local residents and city sponsored hotels for the homeless while investigating a murder, Anthony is mistaken for a mafioso and Eddie pressures Jamie to take a love language quiz, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Meanwhile, the sneak peek below also serves as a great little window into where things are going from here for Erin. She’s going to have a discussion with Anthony about a recent encounter he had — hence, the mafioso conversation. This is something that could turn into a larger case, so go ahead and keep your eyes peeled for that tonight!

This article was written by Jess Carter.

