Is Perdita Weeks leaving Magnum PI, Higgins? Season 3 finale talk







Is Perdita Weeks leaving Magnum PI, and her longstanding role of Higgins? If you are wondering that entering the season 3 finale, we’re happy to be presenting an answer within.

Here’s what we can tell you for the time being: We’ve heard no advance news that Weeks will be departing the CBS show. We’re, therefore, going into the finale hoping that Higgins will stay put, but there is a cause for concern when you think about the story itself. Over the course of the hour (entitled “Bloodline”), she has to decide whether or not to take off on a Doctors Without Borders journey with Ethan. Clearly, there are some deep feelings between the two, and that could take her away from Magnum and all of the work they’ve been doing. She’s focused so much on her career over the course of her life, and this does serve as an opportunity to put something else front and center for a while.

If Higgins does choose to leave with Ethan, we do recognize that it may not be forever. There is still a chance that she could come back to Hawaii down the road, but who knows if she’s going to be a different person then? (The reason we say this now is that in the event Higgins does leave tonight, it’s not some sure-fire sign that Perdita is gone from the show.)

As the episode airs tonight, we will have more updates on what’s going on with Higgins — and also with Magnum’s feelings for her, which are also important given what we’ve been told about this episode in advance.

