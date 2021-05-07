Absentia season 4 not happening, Stana Katic confirms







For anyone out there hoping to see Absentia season 4 at some point down the road, we come bearing bad news.

In a new post on Twitter, series star and executive producer Stana Katic noted that there won’t be another batch of episodes on the way. She notes that the plan was for this to always be a three-season story, so they were able to conclude Emily Byrne’s journey in a way that they were ultimately happy with.

One of the reasons why it makes sense to end Absentia now is simply because doing a season 4 would be so difficult. In addition to coming up with the right story, you would also need a proper way to get the cast and crew back to Bulgaria. An international series like this is not an easy thing to produce during a global health crisis — heck, it wasn’t an easy thing to do even before the virus.

This show marked Katic’s first major TV gig following her time on Castle, and we have to imagine that some more awesome things will be coming up for her down the road. We are still right in the thick of pilot season, so we do wonder if she could become attached to any of the projects out there. If not that, it’s also certainly possible that she could develop something else for the 2021-22 season or collaborate further with her Absentia studio Sony. One of the things that was so unique about this show was its ability to leverage her international following to find success on a number of different networks and services. (Here in America, the show streamed on Amazon Prime.)

Here’s to three fantastic seasons of Absentia — while it’s always fun to imagine more, we have nothing other than gratitude for what we had over the past several years.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Absentia

What do you think about Absentia ending with season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do this, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Sony.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







