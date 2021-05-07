Big Brother Canada 9 interview: Winner Tychon Carter-Newman speaks!







Last night’s Big Brother Canada 9 finale was a pretty fantastic two-hour event, especially for Tychon Carter-Newman. After all, he has proven himself to be one of the strongest winners in the show’s history.

Let’s look at the man’s resume for a moment here: This is a guy who was never nominated, won multiple competitions, was a part of a dominant alliance, but also knew when to turn on them. He was one of the more balanced winners in recent history, and that is well-reflected in him receiving six out of the seven jury votes. The only person to vote for Breydon was Tera, who was just sent out of the house by Tychon.

In this interview, Tychon starts off by discussing how he’s feeling following his big win before going into some of the highlights — getting out Jedson, riding with the Sunsetters for a while, and building a relationship with Breydon. He was also able to get more into how he never ended up on the block, and some of the social connections he worked to build over time.

Would Ty ever play again? We also go a little bit more into that and some of what would go into it. He gave us a lot of good information, and ultimately, it’s easy to see why he did as well in the game as he did. We have to imagine that future generations of Big Brother Canada players will look back at what he did fondly from start to finish.

