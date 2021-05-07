This Is Us season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Why is Madison nervous?







You’ve waited for weeks in order to see This Is Us season 5 episode 14 and now, the moment is just about here! “The Music and the Mirror” will have important moments aplenty, and many of them could be tied to the show’s supporting cast.

Take, for a moment, some of what’s coming for Madison as she prepares to spend a little bit of time with Rebecca. She’s been around her before, but let’s just say that it’s in a totally different capacity.

Interested in getting some other This Is Us video coverage? Then be sure to check out the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates! There are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

In a new sneak peek over at People Magazine you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about here. This comes mostly via Madison sharing some of her fears. She’s been around Mandy Moore’s character as Kate’s mom, but never as Kevin’s mom. It’s different because of the dynamics. Luckily, Kevin is there for her using an old improv game to try and make her feel a little bit more comfortable. It shows how deeply Madison is thinking about it, and also how intent she is on trying to make a good impression. There is something rather sweet and wholesome about that, and we’re hoping that there is a chance to see this play out a little bit more over the course of the season.

We hope, of course, that these two build a great relationship, but it is still far too soon to know the endgame. At the moment, there is still no confirmation as to if Madison is around in the flash-forward timeline. Are she and Kevin still together then? Hopefully, an answer is coming later this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us and the story ahead

What do you think is going to be coming on This Is Us season 5 episode 14?

How do you think Madison spending time with Rebecca is going to go? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







