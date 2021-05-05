This Is Us season 5 episode 14 photo: Prepare for a big Beth story







After a long hiatus This Is Us season 5 episode 14 is poised to air on NBC next week! Based on what we are seeing, this one could be special to a lot of the Beth fans out there.

Over the past few years, we’ve gotten bits and pieces of backstory for Susan Kelechi Watson’s character, whether it be her upbringing or her aspiration to have a proper ballet studio. She has been moving more and more in that direction, and the photo above serves as a reason for some additional excitement.

For some more coverage of This Is Us in video form, be sure to watch our most-recent review at the bottom of this article. After you do just that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other discussion all about the series and the future.

The photo showcases Beth wrapping the feet of one of her students, and judging based on sheer population alone, it seems like her school is doing rather well. We were rather worried about it based on the global health crisis — ballet school is the sort of thing that requires a lot of people in fairly close contact with each other. Just as things are starting to better in the real world, maybe they are also getting better within the world of This Is Us.

Meanwhile, we know that there are also some Randall/Beth flashbacks that you will be seeing in this episode, as well, ones that bring you back to an earlier spot in their relationship. There is obviously a lot that can be explored still with these two; given that this season has to date been far more focused on Randall and Beth, we’re happy to see the tables turn … even for a short period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 14?

Be sure to share some of your current thoughts and hopes on the matter below! After you do that, remember to also come back around — there are some more updates coming all about season 5, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for those. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







