The Blacklist season 8 episode 16 video: Liz calls up the Task Force







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 16 on NBC tonight, know this in advance: Liz Keen is still talking to the Task Force. Does this mean that they are on the same page? Hardly.

In a new sneak peek below via The Wrap, you can see Liz speaking to Cooper and the rest of the Task Force, about the message that she got for them. She was able to come up with a popular decryption for the Russian Knot and they appreciate that. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re willing to share ALL of the information that they have with her. They still don’t trust her fully and more than that, they’re aware that any information she has could be eventually used against them.

Ultimately, you could still view this sneak preview as significant when it comes to cultivating a long-term relationship between the parties once more. Liz knows already that the Task Force is compromised; they don’t see her actions clearly because they care about her. This entire preview represents further her trying to win over their favor, and maybe it’s working. At the very least, maybe both Liz and the Task Force can view each other as a means to an end.

So what’s Reddington going to be up to within this episode? Let’s just say that he will be continuing to immerse himself in Neville Townsend’s organization. This isn’t going to be easy, but he still is going to do his best to try.

