Girls5eva season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

The most important thing for now, though, is handing over some of the cold, honest facts: There is no official renewal at the streaming service. Do we think that there’s a good chance? Absolutely.

For starters, just think about the production team behind the scenes here. Any show executive-produced by Tina Fey is going to be a favorite of the NBCUniversal brass, and they already gave another one of her shows in Mr. Mayor a second season on NBC itself. In this case, we feel like the same thing is going to happen. You have a great cast and a fun story that you don’t see many other places: A girl group reuniting after 20 years! What are they going to look and sound like now? How many headlines can they generate?

Just on the basis of the premise alone, we think that this is a show primed to go on for MANY years. We’d love to see that happen. Peacock will make this decision largely based on the overall viewership among a number of other factors, whether it be the story or what they view as the long-term potential.

To us, one of the biggest advantages that could come with a Girls5eva season 2 renewal is the simple opportunity to take advantage of a post-health crisis world. The first season had a lot of creative limitations as to what it could do. Moving forward, however, things could be quite different and we’re very-much interested in what that could look like.

Hopefully, there will be a little more news on the subject of a renewal at some point over the next few weeks. Keep your eyes peeled!

