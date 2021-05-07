Manifest season 3 episode 9 spoilers: What’s next in ‘Bogey’?







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Manifest? Season 3 episode 9 is slated to air next week, and the title here is none other than “Bogey.” So many other episode names over the years have alluded to ALL sorts of drama and excitement … and we just don’t know what to make of this one.

What we can say in advance of this airing is that things are hitting the fan big-time. Ben and Michaela are going to face one of their most dramatic callings yet, new enemies are going to resurface, and relationships are going to be tested. As we get closer and closer to the home stretch this year, it’s only fair to expect some more surprises.

Below, we’ve got the full Manifest season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some additional news all about where the story will go from here:

05/13/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Ben reunites with a duplicitous foe. Mick and Zeke’s dinner party with Jared and his new girlfriend is halted by a calling that ignite the Stone siblings to save the life of one of their own. Olive’s friendship with Levi blossoms but is tested. TV-14

The state of the ratings

How are things looking when it comes to a possible season 4? We’d say that for now, the status is very much uncertain. The good news is that the ratings have been steady for the past several episodes. Unfortunately, the bad news is that the show is down 25% in the key 18-49 demographic from where it was back in season 2.

There’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll hear about a Manifest season 4 at some point over the next month, but with the finale not airing until June, NBC could take a little more time with their decision. Be prepared for anything.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Manifest season 3 episode 9?

