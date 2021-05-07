Magnum PI season 3 finale sneak peek: What sort of case lies ahead?







The Magnum PI season 3 finale is set to come your way tomorrow night — are you remotely ready for everything that’s coming?

Over the past week or so, we’ve done our best to preview some of the emotional stakes that are a part of this episode. After all, there are real questions as to whether or not Higgins could leave Hawaii and go with Ethan on his Doctors Without Borders trip!

For the sake of this article, we do want to mix things up a little bit and focus on something different. Think along the lines of the actual case the two characters are tasked with taking on. On the surface, Magnum and Higgins are looking into what seems to be a stalking incident; yet, is there something more nefarious underneath the surface? Based on the sneak peek below it could be transferring over to a kidnapping, and to go along with this TC is trying to do an emergency rescue and get a patient over to the hospital.

Will our heroes be able to save the day on multiple fronts? We’d like to think so; why give us a cliffhanger with some of this stuff? While we’re hoping for good things here, at the same time we’re well aware that this show has a tendency to send things in all sorts of unexpected directions. We’d be surprised if this finale is even remotely predictable. We’re envisioning already some of the biggest action set pieces we’ve seen all season long — this is where you can bring out the metaphorical big guns and do just about whatever you can to delight.

Luckily, we know entering the finale already that there is a season 4 renewal coming — that takes at least some of the pressure of.

