Big Brother Canada season 10: Is it renewed, canceled at Global?







Has Big Brother Canada been renewed for a season 10? Or, can we expect the series to be put on ice for a little while? We’ve got a few different things to talk through in this piece…

The first order of business here is sharing what’s official and what’s not. For the time being, there is no season 10 at Global. Will there be? That’s going to be up to the network to decide.

Want to get some more Big Brother Canada updates now in video form? Then check out our most-recent interview below! After you do that, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming all about the show.

The first thing we should note here is simple: It’s not a sure thing Big Brother Canada comes back. The ratings are down this season versus the shortened season 8, and in general, they’re the lowest they’ve been since season 5. Remember that after season 5, Global temporarily put the franchise on hold before eventually deciding to bring it back.

The irony in all of this? This has easily been the strongest Big Brother Canada season in years thanks to great casting, good game moves, and also some inspired competitions. We still wish that Global found a way to strike an agreement with a US broadcaster — there are ways to grow this show immensely internationally, but no one has found a way to make it happen yet.

Let’s cross our fingers now and hope that the series comes back. If it does, we may go against the grain in saying that we hope it’s not All-Stars. After Big Brother 23, we really have lost our taste for returning-player seasons for quite some time. This season is a reminder that new players can be all sorts of delightful.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother Canada season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







