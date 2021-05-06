Legacies season 3 episode 12 spoilers: ‘I Was Made to Love You’







Want to learn a little more about Legacies season 3 episode 12? There is a new installment next week entitled “I Was Made to Love You,” which could be either romantic or incredibly creepy depending on the context. This is an episode with some big surprises, hard choices, but also a little bit of nostalgic. For Alaric in particular, you are going to see the character have to team up with someone he’d rather be far away from. Let’s just say that there is a lot of metaphorical water under the bridge here.

Below, you can check out the full Legacies season 3 episode 12 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

SUSPICION – Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicion is piqued after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares some startling news with her. To uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact, Alaric (Matthew Davis) must work with an enemy from his past. After Ethan (Leo Howard) finds himself in harm’s way, MG (Quincy Fouse) is forced to make a difficult decision. Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#312). Original airdate 5/13/2021

Given that Matthews is the writer behind-the-scenes here, you have to imagine that there’s some important stuff going down — even if The CW isn’t teasing it all that much in advance. More so than anything, we just want to see Legacies as a series veer in some exciting new directions. To date, the biggest frustrations we have are that the show’s playing the hits somewhat when it comes to the monsters and that we’ve already been down the “save Landon” road MANY times before.

