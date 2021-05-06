Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Crossover & beyond







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC? It always goes without saying that we want new episodes, especially after all of the hype out there for the upcoming Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover. That’s even more the case when you remember that the show is looking to give some closure on the Simon case, one that has been tormenting Benson for quite a long time.

Next week, you’ll see the Simon storyline play out across both SVU and the Christopher Meloni spin-off, but what we want to do within this article is put the focus on SVU itself. There are, after all, two important episodes airing over the next couple of weeks. Get a few more details all about them below, just in case you haven’t already.

Season 22 episode 13 – “05/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU search for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men. The case leads to personal connections for both Benson and Kat. Guest starring Tamara Tunie, Christopher Meloni and Nicola Rossi. TV-14”

Season 22 episode 14 – “05/20/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention is released after his 18th birthday. Guest starring Ethan Cutkosky, Bill Irwin, Sideara St. Claire and Deirdre Lovejoy. TV-14”

What we do like about both of these episodes is the opportunity to dive more into the past. With the second one in particular, it’s going to be interesting to see Cutkosky back on the show after so many years. This also marks his first major TV gig since the end of Shameless — which, for the record, we’re going to miss for quite a few years moving forward.

