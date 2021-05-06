Walker episode 11 spoilers: What’s next for Walker, Geri?







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Walker episode 11? We’re gearing up for a story entitled “Freedom,” and that could be related to Hoyt first and foremost. He’s getting out of prison, but we don’t exactly think that things are going to be like he imagined. There are a LOT of people going through some stuff, with the title character at the top of the list. He’s got a good bit to think about when it comes to Geri, and of course it makes sense she’s in the same boat.

HOYT COMES HOME – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (guest star Odette Annable) are both unsure of their feelings for each other after their kiss and things get very complicated when Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison. However, the welcome home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Walker get word that Clint West (guest star Austin Nichols) is on the run. The episode was written by Geri Carillo and directed by Alex Pillai (#111). Original airdate 5/13/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As of right now, what makes this episode so exciting comes via its placement. We’re far enough along in this season that we have a pretty good sense of who a lot of these characters are, and we’ve seen enough of Walker and Geri to understand why the kiss happened. Does this guarantee a long-term relationship? Far from it, especially since Jared Padalecki’s character has spent the bulk of this season grieving. Yet, it is an interesting development to keep watch on for the remainder of the season.

