Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 video: Jamie & Eddie new struggle







In just over 24 hours Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14 is going to be here, and there is quite a bit to say about it already. “The New You” looks to be an episode in part about self-improvement, but Jamie and Eddie Reagan don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to that.

To get more of a sense of what we’re talking about, why not get a look at the sneak peek below! In this, the two are having an argument as to whether or not to take a love-language quiz. Eddie feels like it will help their communication immensely, as she doesn’t feel like she understands him half of the time. In Jamie’s mind, that seems to be okay — because they are different people, he doesn’t understand why anything needs to change. He also doesn’t seem to want it to change, which is why he says that if she wants to take the quiz, she can. He just doesn’t seem interested at all.

While it’s no surprise that Jamie Reagan can be stubborn, he comes across as pretty rude in this clip. Eddie’s not asking for anything too extreme here — just to take a quiz. It probably wouldn’t take too long to do, and it’s something that would make her happy. All she wants to feel is that he’s invested in making their marriage as strong as it can be.

Despite Jamie’s attitude within this preview, we do have a good sense that eventually, he will come around. After all, the photo above is also from this episode, and we can easily see these as apology flowers. Or, he may take the quiz and realize that Receiving Gifts is Eddie’s love language. With that, what better way to make her happy than a bouquet?

Given that this is Blue Bloods, we’re sure that there will be some sort of resolution over the course of this episode. We just have to wait and see what that is going to look like.

