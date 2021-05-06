Big Brother Canada 9 interview: Kiefer Collison on his final 4 eviction







Tonight’s new episode of Big Brother Canada 9 proved to be quite the tough one for Kiefer Collison — that’s what happens when you finish in fourth place. He made it SO far in the competition, only to come up so short of the final Head of Household Competition.

Despite not making it to finale night, it’s pretty clear that Kiefer was one of the more dominant players this season! He won a multitude of competitions and worked to engineer a number of big moves, including the ouster of Jedson. He did have his fair share of strategic miscues, but ultimately his exit came down to two things: Being a huge threat to win at final two and not winning a competition when he absolutely needed to.

In this interview, Kiefer takes us through his emotional state after the eviction and also what his endgame plans were! He is still confident that he easily would’ve won at the end of the game and feels like Tera made her mind up pretty early that she was going to take Breydon to the final three over him. He also explains how one of his bigger moves was finding a way to save himself after Jedson nominated him as a replacement nominee. If he had managed to win this season, there’s a chance it could’ve been thought about as one of the other players’ biggest blunders.

Remember that the Big Brother Canada 9 finale airs tomorrow night on Global, and it’s going to be a lot of fun seeing what happens! At the moment, it honestly does feel like one of the more unpredictable games in recent memory.

Were you rooting for Kiefer to win Big Brother Canada 9?

