





Tonight, The Masked Singer brought the final six out in order to perform — and after they hit the stage, it was hard to guess the elimination. This isn’t a point now where there is some obviously-bad person in the mix. Everyone left is awesome in their own way!

Yet, one masked performer had to say goodbye at the end of the show, and host Nick Cannon made it clear that it was none other than … Robopine! The internet consensus ahead of time was that he was singer/actor Tyrese Gibson, but most of the judges thought it was Jamie Foxx. How many times can Jamie Foxx be guessed as a part of the show? This is honestly a good question at this point.

The clues really seemed to give away that it was Tyrese, especially with the reference to the late Paul Walker. Tyrese was known for his work in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Two of the judges actually got this correct: Nicole Scherzinger and guest judge Chrissy Metz, who seems to have a lot of great knowledge about Tyrese’s music. Who would’ve figured? (The funniest part of the whole exchange tonight was watching Robopine trying to take that mask off.)

Ultimately, Tyrese was a great sport about being unmasked after the fact. He also talked a little bit about some of his “method,” which included him really immersing himself in the character of the Robopine over the course of the season! He worked harder to keep the guesses at bay than just about anyone has, but the reality is that keeping your identity a secret on The Masked Singer is hard. That is especially the case when you have a voice that overall is this distinct.

Congrats to Tyrese for doing as well as he did this season!

