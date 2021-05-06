Chicago PD season 8 episode 13: What did Ruzek, Burgess decide?







Tonight on Chicago PD season 8 episode 13, we had clearly one of the most important hours yet for Ruzek and Burgess. Think about it like this: The two had to figure out whether or not he would become a custodial guardian for Makayla in the event that something happened to her.

Basically, this entire decision was tied to them trying to define their relationship further. They’ve gone through SO much over the years and while they struggle to label what they mean to each other, it’s clear that they’re family. They love each other and they can be there for Makayla in their own individual way.

Is this bond going to draw the two closer to each other? We do think that is going to happen eventually, but it’s not something that the writers want to hurry along … clearly. We like to envision the two of them having family gatherings now with Makayla and becoming something closer to a traditional unit.

For Burgess and Ruzek, the real truth to us is that they need to get out of their own way. Time and time again, that has proven to be one of their biggest issues. It’s not a lack of love, but instead being on different pages and also dealing with they heavy stress associated with the job. It’s not easy being on Intelligence and carrying some of the pain around with you. It lingers, and ultimately, it’s impossible for it not to!

We consider tonight a victory on many levels, both for Makayla and for everyone out there rooting for Ruzek and Burgess to end up together. From here, though, the biggest thing to remember is how there will probably be more peaks and valleys. NOTHING with these two characters has ever moved smoothly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 8 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back around — there are further updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







