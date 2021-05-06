A Million Little Things season 3 episode 13 spoilers: A critical hour in ‘listen’







Want to get some more news on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 13? Let’s just say that it is one of the most topical hours of the season. The title here is “listen,” and throughout the hour, these characters are going to have important discussions about race.

The show took its time this season getting into current events, but eventually they moved into the pandemic and now, the death of George Floyd. His murder sparked protests all over the world, and each one of these characters will have their own reaction to what happened. Along the way, many of them may learn about their own prejudices.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

“listen” – In response to the killing of George Floyd, the group of friends are forced to reevaluate their own racial biases and take to the streets of Boston. Rome opts out in favor of his mental health and has a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re not sure how many of the long-term stories of the season will advance in this episode, and that’s not even the purpose. Instead, the goal here is to illuminate important conversations and try to ensure that viewers take something away from them. After all, these are discussions that so many of us should be having in our own lives in the aftermath of what transpired. If the show can encourage just a few people out there to listen to important conversations, it has clearly done its job.

