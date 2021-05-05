Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Another dive into ‘Local Heroes’







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a see what’s on the other side of the recent hiatus? We obviously have a few things to dive into here.

Before we go too far here, let’s go ahead and answer the primary question: Yes! You are going to have a chance to see the crime drama on the air tonight as “Local Heroes” is poised to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is just the first of four episodes that are going to be airing throughout the month; CBS stored up new installments to ensure that we had an intense ending to season 4. Because we already know there’s a season 5 coming, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the long-term future.

For a few more details on what’s ahead tonight, we suggest that you view the full SWAT season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Local Heroes” – The team tries to track down a media-savvy crew of bank robbers who consider themselves a band of modern-day Robin Hoods, funneling stolen cash back into their struggling neighborhood, before the mission turns deadly. Also, Hondo and Deacon clash over how to deal with a group of cops’ racist views, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, this is an episode that could easily build into everything else that is coming tonight, especially when you think about the Hondo/Deacon storyline. These two have been close for so long, but will Deacon’s opinion on these cops cause serious tension? He may hate what they say and believe, but will he speak out about it? This is one of many topical storylines SWAT is looking at this season.

What do you more want to see when it comes to SWAT moving forward?

