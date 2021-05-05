Nancy Drew season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Why is Tom Swift here?







For all fans of Tom Swift, Nancy Drew season 2 episode 15 is going to be right up your alley. This episode is entitled “The Celestial Visitor” should serve as quite the showcase for this character, and that’s pretty important when you consider some of the long-term plans. There is a potential spin-off starring him in the works! This is the sort of episode that can help to set that up, but also present a pretty fascinating story for the Drew Crew at the same time.

Of course, these are the episodes that are probably the hardest for the writers to pull off. You have the challenge of trying to make the story in front of you relevant to the original show; beyond just that, you also have to figure out a way to get people excited about the spin-off. Let’s just send over to the writers a preemptive “good luck.”

For a few more specifics now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 15 synopsis:

TIAN RICHARDS (“BURDEN,” “DUMPLIN”) GUEST STARS AS TOM SWIFT – As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann), and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards). Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) has issues with the way Nancy insists on handling things with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery). Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau & Cameron Johnson (#215). Original airdate 5/12/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’ll ultimately see where this story goes but for now, can we at least say we’re excited about getting so many episodes in a row? That’s certainly not something we’re getting with another CW show in Riverdale at the moment.

What do you most want to see on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 15?

