The Blacklist season 8 finale date set at NBC; when is it?

While the majority of primetime shows out there are running for only 16-18 episodes this season (blame the global health crisis for that), the James Spader drama is angling for 22 instead. That was confirmed in a post on Twitter by Amir Arison a little ways back, and this episode order means that the show will be running past the typically May-sweeps period where finales air.

Beyond just that, we've also got news that The Blacklist will be moving to Wednesdays.

Beyond just that, we’ve also got news that The Blacklist will be moving to Wednesdays. The shift will happen in June after the One Chicago lineup wraps, and according to TVInsider, the finale is set to air on Wednesday, June 23. For the record, we’re more than fine with this. The more The Blacklist we have, the happier we are, and it’s nice to know that the producers are still going all-out to ensure we have the richest season possible. This is also one of those shows that is offering escapism in its purest form; while there are plenty of other horrible things that the producers take on here, they have opted against showcasing the virus. Instead, we have N-13 and a story chock full of political intrigue and mysterious motives.

Before thinking TOO far ahead here, remember that the aforementioned new episode of The Blacklist airs Friday night on NBC. There is quite a bit still to look forward to before we even get to June!

