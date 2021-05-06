SEAL Team season 4 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Hollow at the Core’







Next week on SEAL Team season 4 episode 14, prepare yourself to see the current mission continue, and with higher stakes than ever. There are only three more installments left this season, and of course that will lead to a number of different questions. Take, for example, if Jason and some other characters will find any normalcy before things wrap up; or, if they can even get on the same page again. There have been fractures throughout the season, and we think at least a part of them is due to a lack of time together.

Think about it this way: Jason left Bravo for a time, and that’s before he was arrested and put on trial. Meanwhile, Ray was off doing his own job for a while before being held captive. Being a part of a SEAL Team is like any other team out there — you need to be able to get into a rhythm and have chemistry. We’re not sure the group has had it as of late.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Hollow at the Core” – Bravo is tasked with a covert mission to infiltrate a Boko Haram camp, hack its data network and rescue an American hostage, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The fact that there is almost NO personal information in this synopsis worries us. Is there some sort of big, devastating secret that the writers are trying to keep under wraps? That is certainly possible, and at this point, you have to prepare for just about anything. The creative team should want to create as big and crazy a leadup to the finale as possible — that offers up an incentive to keep people watching!

