Magnum PI season 3 finale video: How is Higgins holding up?







With the Magnum PI season 3 finale coming in just two days, what better time to take a look at what’s ahead? “Bloodline” is a story where Higgins has some big decisions to make, but there’s also a case that commands her immediate attention.

As a matter of fact, Perdita Weeks’ character welcomes that very thing! In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of where Higgins’ head is at. She’s still in the process of decompressing after her recent conversation with Ethan, but welcomes the opportunity to go out on a case again. She thinks that this will be a welcome distraction, and it’s no real surprise to us at all that she is one of those people who functions the best when she is busy. She’s also gotta deal with some shenanigans from Jin, who used the Ferrari recently for a certain photo shoot of his.

While this sneak peek is mostly lighthearted and a reminder of how Higgins sees and knows everything, there is a much more serious subtext underneath the surface here. Within this episode, Higgins will decide whether or not to accompany Ethan on a Doctors Without Borders trip. We don’t think this is the sort of thing that would take her away from the islands forever, but it could at least cause her to contemplate more of what she wants her future to be. This could also allow Magnum to take stock more in his feelings and his partnership with her. He’s probably been pushing away and compartmentalizing his emotions for a while, especially since that’s an easy thing for him to do. This could be the moment where things start to be shaken up a little bit more.

In the end, expect a lot of fun on Friday night, but also some key decisions that could better define the series over the weeks ahead.

