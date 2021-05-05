The Circle US season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s finale on Netflix, can you expect The Circle US season 3? Has it already been renewed? We’ve got a few different things to talk through within this “alert” of precisely what the future holds!

Let’s kick things off here with the base facts, as you have nothing to be concerned about when it comes to the short-term future of the franchise. The streaming service has already renewed The Circle for a season 3, and it is mostly a matter of time before we start to hear more news about it. There is a casting process already underway, and given the show’s short production window, we don’t think it will take THAT long to get another batch of episodes ready.

In the end, so much of the future of The Circle depends on when it can film (the location is clearly already set) and also when Netflix wants it to start streaming. In theory, a season 3 could be ready as early as the fall, though we wouldn’t be shocked if they wait to launch it in 2022. There’s no immediate hurry to get more of the show online, and there could also be a fear of oversaturating the market with too much right away. You want viewers to miss the show — that way, there is excitement when it is back!

While you do wait for more of The Circle US, why not check out some international versions? Netflix, for example, has versions from France and Brazil already on the service.

What do you want to see on The Circle US season 3, and when do you want it back on Netflix?

