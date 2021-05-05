Young Rock season 2 premiere date hopes over on NBC







Following today’s finale, do you want to know the Young Rock season 2 premiere date over at NBC? Within this piece, we’ll share what we know on that subject — plus look to the future.

Let’s begin here with a dose of good news, just in case you aren’t aware of it already: There will be a season 2 of the series coming down the road! The network recently ordered more episodes of the Dwayne Johnson origin story, though they didn’t offer much context as to when new episodes are going to be coming on the air.

It’s possible we will learn more about a season 2 premiere date over the next several weeks, as NBC will be doing their upfronts much like a number of other major networks. The earliest the show could conceivably come back is the fall, though we wouldn’t be shocked if we were stuck waiting until 2022. Young Rock was a midseason comedy this time around, and it’s pretty fair to speculate that it could be a midseason comedy all over again. Since both it and Kenan were renewed at the same time, they could air back to back once more.

Hopefully, the next few months serve as an opportunity for more viewers to catch up on Young Rock in the event they haven’t had a chance to yet — there is a lot of room still for growth here! Johnson is one of the most popular performers on the planet, and we have to imagine that his star power alone will spark a little more curiosity in whatever the future looks like. There are certainly also a lot of avenues to still be explored here, and we think that Johnson has a good enough sense of humor to make fun of himself here and there.

