Prodigal Son season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The road to the finale







Next week on Prodigal Son season 2 episode 12, there is CLEARLY so much to be excited for! We’re getting closer to the finale; with that, there is almost sure to be a few more epic twists and turns. That’s saying a lot given that this season has already brought us big new characters and also Martin staging an escape like no other.

The unfortunate thing for one Malcolm Bright entering this episode is pretty simple: He may be viewed as too close to the action! With that in mind, there is a legitimate chance he gets forced away from taking part. The full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 12 synopsis has a little more information all about what lies ahead:

As the search intensifies for a serial killer on the run, so does Malcolm’s tenacity, causing U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz (guest star April Hernandez-Castillo) to kick him off the case. However, Malcolm doesn’t back down that easily, in the all-new “Sun and Fun” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, May 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-212) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

To the surprise of no one, Malcolm is going to go rogue for the sake of trying to get justice. We think that he is helping others but, at the same time, he’s also trying to conquer his demons and also his past. It was one thing communicating with his dad when he was behind bars; at this point, though, we are looking at a complete and utter paradigm shift. You have to plan ahead for all sorts of big swings leading into the finale since producers are likely desperate to get you to watch.

Here is the last thing we can note for you now: There is no confirmed future for Prodigal Son beyond this season. If you want it to remain on the air, our suggestion is simple: Watch live! Tell your friends to do the same!

