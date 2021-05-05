The Resident season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The last before the finale







Next week on The Resident season 4 episode 13, we’ll be another exciting point Nic’s pregnancy! After all, her baby shower is here — yet, in true show fashion, nothing is going to go altogether according to plan. A secret from Billie’s past could threaten to wreck everything, and that’s without mentioning all of the other drama that is going on at the hospital. As per usual, there are a million different things going on in this episode … and we still miss Mina. It’s hard to not mention that at just about every turn.

For a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

On the day of Nic’s baby shower, Billie takes full control to make sure it goes smoothly, but a secret she’s been hiding changes everything. Devon and Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi) stumble upon an apartment fire, where they assist in getting victims safely to Chastain and Leela gets a chance to prove her skills to Raptor. Meanwhile, Jake (guest star Conrad Ricamora) and his husband deal with the complications of Sammie’s (guest star Chedi Chang) health, as they prepare to become more permanent fixtures in her life, and both Raptor and Rose receive exciting news in the all-new “Finding Family” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-413) (TV-14 L, V)

As we do inch closer to the end of the season, we have to imagine that things are going to escalate. The finale (airing May 18) seems to be when Conrad and Nic welcome their baby. Let’s hope that there are no complications, and there are reasons aplenty to smile rather than screaming in terror. Sure, we don’t mind cliffhangers, but we don’t even know if there is going to be a season 5 at the moment!

