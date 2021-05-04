Supergirl season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for the midseason finale







As you prepare for Supergirl season 6 episode 7 next week, you need to have the proper expectation! In some ways, “Fear Knot” marks the end of an era, or at least the first arc of the season. For most of the season to date, Kara has been in the Phantom Zone, separated from much of the team. The behind-the-scenes story here is that Melissa Benoist started filming later than the rest of the cast due to her maternity leave, and this was written in as a way to best accommodate that. We are going to see her in more traditional stories down the road, but you’ll be waiting a while in order to check them out. How long are we talking? Think months.

So what can we do now to better prepare your for what lies ahead? It’s pretty simple: Share the full Supergirl season 6 episode 7 synopsis:

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear. David Harewood directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Elle Lipson (#607). Original airdate 5/11/2021

Before we get to the end of this episode, we have a feeling that we’ll at least be close to Supergirl being back around the team, if not all the way there. This will allow the show to create more of a specific storyline for the second part of the season, and allow for a storyline that better sets the stage for what the future of National City could be. In the midst of the hiatus new episodes Superman & Lois will return, and what we love about these two shows together is that they each bring certain aspects of the Superman/Supergirl ethos to life. It’s a shame that we only have the two of them on the air together for a single year, especially in a time period defined by a global health crisis.

