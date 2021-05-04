FBI season 3 episode 13 air date: Prepare for ‘Short Squeeze’







Is FBI season 3 episode 13 going to air on CBS next week, and what do we know about it so far? Rest assured, we’ll hand down all of the news you need to know within!

Let’s start this off, though, by getting some confirmation out of the way: There is another episode coming to the network next week. We’re now past the point where there is an abundance of repeats, and you will be getting new stuff from now all the way until the May 25 finale.

Alas, we wish there was more to say about the next new episode — as of this writing, CBS has yet to unveil any sort of official synopsis for what lies ahead. Instead, all that we can tell you is the title of “Short Squeeze.” There a lot of different interpretations that could be out there for this, but the biggest one we’ve got at present is simply this: A struggle is coming. This sounds already like a case that could push Maggie, OA, and the rest of the team to the limit! Shouldn’t it, especially when you consider where we are in the season right now?

One of the most important things to consider at present is just how close we are to the finale — there are only three more episodes to go until the series is done for the spring. Whatever happens in “Short Squeeze,” we do think that it’s going to set in motion a number of events to be paid off later. We’re excited for what some of those could look like, and also if there’s a massive cliffhanger that sets the stage for a season 4. That’s always something that we’re going to want with a show like this.

