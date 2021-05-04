Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14: Could Frank actually fire Garrett?







How much concern should there be over Garrett’s future on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14? We do think that the CBS show legitimately wants you to worry.

For some more evidence of that, all you have to do is look at the newly-released photo! Gregory Jbara’s character is in a heated argument with Frank, and it certainly doesn’t appear that it is in any way cordial. Getting into it with your boss is often a good way to score a pink slip; we don’t necessarily think Garrett is trying to get dismissed, but he’s clearly passionate about where he stands.

So what is the whole focus of this argument? It comes down to controversial comments that Garrett made to a local newspaper, ones that don’t reflect the views of everyone else at the NYPD. Yet, Garrett’s been at this job for long enough to know that anything he says will be heavily scrutinized. That’s something Frank may be as upset about as the actual content of Garrett’s quote — this is a smart man who understands the weight of his position.

Unless Garrett chooses to retract his quote, there’s a chance he could face serious punishment. We don’t believe that Frank would go so far as to fire him, mostly because they have such a longstanding relationship and he is otherwise great at his job. Yet, Garrett not changing his message could lead to a massive headache, or at the very least Frank having to go out and publicly reprimand one of his own employees. We don’t think that this is something that he wants to do, since having to condemn someone’s actions in such a way reflects on the entire department. It could make it seem like there is dissension in the ranks at 1 Police Plaza, and that could have MAJOR implications for Frank’s own future.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: There is a pretty significant ripple effect to everything that happens with this Garrett story. Be prepared for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on this Blue Bloods episode, especially when it comes to Erin’s story

How much jeopardy do you think Garrett is in on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







