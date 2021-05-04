Big Sky renewed for season 2! When could it premiere?







If you have been wondering about the future fate of Big Sky, ABC has passed along some comforting news today. The drama will be back for a season 2!

From the start of this most-unusual TV season, this drama did a good job of setting itself apart from some of the competition. It managed to bring in a big premiere audience, and it also took a huge risk in killing off a major character in Cody (Ryan Phillippe) at the end of the premiere. This set the stage for many other big exits over the course of season 1. While the ratings have slipped over the course of the season, this is a show with a sizable DVR viewership and has a chance to deliver more game-changing twists in the future.

Of course, you are going to be stuck waiting for a long time to see the second season happen. The earliest we foresee it premiering is in the fall, though ABC has yet to set their official 2021-22 schedule. (We should hear more about that a little bit later this month.)

As for season 1, remember that there are some more new episodes set to air — including one tonight! You can check out the full synopsis for what lies ahead below:

“Nice Animals” – Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie and Lindor work to get things back on track when the motel is reduced to rubble and both the Kleinsasser and Ronald cases not doing much better. At the ranch, Cheyenne seizes an opportunity to shift the family power dynamic in her favor and all it will take is the truth on “Big Sky” TUESDAY, MAY 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

There’s also a promo at the bottom of this article, just in case you’re interested in getting your heart pounding that much more.

What do you think about Big Sky being renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

