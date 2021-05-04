The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Is the Task Force helping Liz?







As we move further and further on The Blacklist season 8, one thing feels reasonably clear in our mind: The idea that things will change. Very few things within the world of the NBC show ever stay the same for long, and that’s even when you consider all of the various bridges that Elizabeth Keen has burned over time. Think in terms of the Task Force, Raymond Reddington, and some various other associates in her life.

Yet, is there still a way for her and her one-time FBI colleagues to work together? You never know, given that Ressler already suspects that Reddington is selling Cooper a false bill of goods. If he can convince the rest of his team that Liz is right with her assumptions, that could change a lot moving forward.

For some more video coverage of Friday’s new The Blacklist, be sure to watch our preview below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates! We’ll have a new review coming in a matter of days…

The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 is airing on May 21, and over “The Protean,” some of the changes from the past few weeks could come home to roost. Check out the synopsis below:

05/21/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force springs into action to stop an elusive assassin on Liz’s trail. TV-14

Does this synopsis suggest that the Task Force is on Liz’s side? Not necessarily, so we wouldn’t jump so far as to say that Ressler has influenced them entirely. However, what this does indicate to us is that the team may recognize that they need Liz alive — there is still a history there with Megan Boone’s character and beyond just that, she could still be a means to an end. We know that she’s still a part of Reddington’s 30-year project for a reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist, including more details on what the future holds this Friday

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 18?

Share some more thoughts and theories right now below! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







