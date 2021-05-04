All Rise season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Is more trouble coming Lola’s way?







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on All Rise season 2 episode 15? We’re gearing up now for an installment entitled “Hear My Voice,” and it’s one that does promise to deliver a few major surprises. Take, for example, one of the most complicated cases that Lola Carmichael has been forced to take on. It’s going to be hard to find her way with this one, mostly because of some limitations that have been placed on her outside the court of law.

For a few more specifics all about where this story could be going, we suggest that you check out the full All Rise season 2 episode 17 synopsis:

“Hear My Voice” – Lola finds herself in the judicial hotseat when she presides over the case of former Sherriff Wayne McCarthy (Louis Herthum), and struggles because she and Mark can’t talk to each other outside the courtroom. Also, Detective Rashel (Nick Wechsler) and other cops come forward to speak against McCarthy, but Corinne (Anne Heche) continues to turn their testimonies against them, and Luke demands that Mark allow him to take the stand, on ALL RISE, Monday, May 10 (9:00- 10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Because we are getting so close to the finale, we certainly feel like we’re at a time where the plotlines are going to get less and less procedural. We expect some challenges for Lola soon to reach their peak, mostly to the point where you don’t know how things will unfold in the finale. Given that we still don’t know if a season 3 is coming, that does create an even larger cloud of ambiguity. We’d advise you to prepare for a lot of nervousness over the next couple of weeks, and that could increase further if CBS takes their time on their decision.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







