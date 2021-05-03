9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Is Owen a suspect?







If you weren’t intrigued enough about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 12, know this: It’s a huge story for Owen. As a matter of fact, it’s one where his entire future could end up being on the line.

In some ways, we’ve seen storylines like this on crime TV shows, one where a detective or some other high-level employee ends up being accused of murder or some other crime. Then, the rest of the episode is spent watching the team rally around that character to clear their name. Could something similar happen here with Owen? We gotta think so, given that Rob Lowe’s character, right in the midst of his recovery, finds himself a lead suspect in a high-level arson case. It’s the sort of thing that could lead to an enormous ripple effect, and we hope that this is one of those episodes where we see many of the firefighters out of their element.

To get a few more details now all about what’s next, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 14 synopsis:

A recovering Owen becomes the prime suspect in the serial arsonist case. Meanwhile, T.K. and Carlos find themselves in a fiery situation and Tommy gets the surprise of her life in the all-new “The Big Heat” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-212) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Given that we are so close to the end of the season, we have to imagine that things are only going to get crazier from here on out. We can’t say if this arson case will linger, but we imagine the emotional ramifications of this will still loom large.

