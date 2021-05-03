Stargirl renewed early for season 3! Kung Fu gets season 2







The CW today has proven, once again, that they are a premier destination for showrunners. Sure, their may be limitations implemented by broadcast TV, but you also get to ensure that your show stays on the air for a while. They have faith in their revenue models, which allows them to have fewer cancellations overall than the bulk of other shows out there.

With that in mind, we come today bearing some great news for Stargirl — despite not premiering until this summer, the superhero series already has a season 3 renewal! Not only that, but the network also renewed new series Kung Fu for a season 2. This gives their writers rooms a chance to build up stories well ahead of time, and also should serve as a comfort that you can continue to watch without fear. (We’ll say that with Stargirl in particular, we had one of the most refreshing comic-book stories we’ve seen in some time.)

In a statement confirming this news, here is some of what CW boss Mark Pedowitz had to say:

“We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW … While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

Odds are, we’ll see new seasons of each one of these shows on the air in 2022. We have a hard time thinking that they’ll be able to turn around some of these stories immediately, so patience is going to be a virtue in ensuring that they deliver successful products in the end.

