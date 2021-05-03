The Rookie season 3 episode 13 spoilers: The last before finale







There aren’t too many things that we need to say to convince you that The Rookie season 3 episode 13 is big. Instead. we can just say this: It’s the penultimate one of the season! Whatever happens here is almost sure to build into the finale, and we have to imagine that it’s going to be big, bold, and stuffed full of surprises. We also wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few things that happen here that carry over directly to the episode after the fact.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 3 episode 13 synopsis with a few more details as to what lies ahead:

“Triple Duty” – Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost. Meanwhile, Officer Harper hopes she can get Officer Chen ready to go undercover on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

One thing we are pretty confident in is that Lucy’s undercover storyline is far from over. Maybe she spends most of the off-season on assignment (provided that the show gets renewed), or maybe we have a chance to see some more of that in the finale and down the road. The Nolan – Bradford storyline feels on paper more like one that will be resolved in a single episode, but who knows if that is really true?

The only other piece of advice we can give you here is what we’ve noted multiple times in the past: If you love the show, remember to watch live! That is really the only way to 100% ensure that it gets another kick at the can. ABC should be making their decision on its future sooner rather than later.

