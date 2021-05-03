Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, May 2?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Within this piece, we’ll take a look at where things stand for this show — especially coming off another hiatus at the end of last month.

Let’s go ahead now and share the good news: There is a new installment next week! That means we’ll have a little bit of comic relief to close things off, and we’re certainly excited to see what Oliver and the writers choose to bring to the table.

For now, here’s what we can tell you: Per a post on the show’s official Twitter account, the new episode of Last Week Tonight is slated to air at 11:02 p.m. Eastern. We like to think you can wait those extra two minutes, right? The reason for the slight bump back is due to some of HBO’s other programs — they’ve got a lot on Sunday nights now in between this show, The Nevers, and Mare of Easttown. It’s only inevitable that this is going to lead to some fluctuations in the schedule.

As for what Oliver’s going to be discussing tonight, we have to imagine that President Biden’s recent speech in front of Congress could be a big subject of conversation. Beyond that, we wouldn’t be shocked if we also saw a segment or two about international relations. We’re also expecting at least one other segment that you won’t see coming. That’s been more or less woven into the fabric of Last Week Tonight as of late.

Given that there is so much programming on HBO right now, we’re honestly hoping for a solid run of new episodes over the next several weeks! That will, after all, give the show the biggest platform possible — not that it really needs that in order to be successful.

We're back tonight at 11:02pm! Although, to be fair, we were never really gone. Not because we're always in your heart, we would never presume that. We were just still working so we couldn't really *go* anywhere. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 2, 2021

